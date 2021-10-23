Prudential PLC Sells 71,475 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

