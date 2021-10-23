Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,748,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ME opened at 10.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 8.41. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

