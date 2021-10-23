MML Investors Services LLC Sells 51,607 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,001,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,134,000 after buying an additional 384,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

