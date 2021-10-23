Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $289,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $46.37 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

