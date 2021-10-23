17,950 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

