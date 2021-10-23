Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.