Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Leidos worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.