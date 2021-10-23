Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.06 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,359 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

PK stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.