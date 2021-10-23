Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $260,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $175.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

