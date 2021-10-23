Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of POTX opened at $8.86 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.