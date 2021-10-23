Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Popular were worth $28,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Popular by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,396,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.