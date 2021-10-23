121,500 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,953,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.