FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 577.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

