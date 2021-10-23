Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price at $194.40

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHMEF shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of EHMEF opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.