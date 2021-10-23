United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $625,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

