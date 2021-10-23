Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Shares of GFED opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

