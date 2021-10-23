REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.
RNWEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.