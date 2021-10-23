REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.

RNWEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

