Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. 161,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $914.33 million, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

