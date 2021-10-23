Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.76

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 31016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

