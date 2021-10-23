GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 2,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

