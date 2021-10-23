Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

