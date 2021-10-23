Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 403,420 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $19.58.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.