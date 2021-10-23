EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $40.89 on Friday. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

