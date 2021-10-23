Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $68.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

