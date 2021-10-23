Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of APO stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $80.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

