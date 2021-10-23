Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $32.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

NYSE LAD opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

