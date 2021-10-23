SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Man Group plc increased its position in SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

