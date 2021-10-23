NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on November 12th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NBMI opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.19) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.40 ($1.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.03.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.