NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on November 12th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NBMI opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.19) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.40 ($1.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.03.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

