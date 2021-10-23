ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.0938 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by 118.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ASML has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $19.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of ASML opened at $800.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

