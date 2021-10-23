Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.06. The firm has a market cap of £227.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

