Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.70 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

