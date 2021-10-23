TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of TSC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
