TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

