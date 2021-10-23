JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JCH opened at GBX 746 ($9.75) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.07. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market capitalization of £442.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust news, insider David Fletcher acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £335.28 ($438.05).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

