United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

