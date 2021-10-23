Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SSD opened at $114.77 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

