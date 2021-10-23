Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

