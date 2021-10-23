Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

