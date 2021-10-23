Sigma Planning Corp Buys 804 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

