Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $219.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

