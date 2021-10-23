MONK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,539.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, MONK has traded 111% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $605,820.92 and approximately $3,539.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011402 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001414 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004151 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

