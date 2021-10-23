Analysts Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 97,842 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.