Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

