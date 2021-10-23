Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -34.45. CureVac has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

