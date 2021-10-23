Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:LNN opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

