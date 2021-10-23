Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

