PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

