Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.66 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $35,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

