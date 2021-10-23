Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

UL opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

