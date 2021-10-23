Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.32% of Forrester Research worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Forrester Research by 440.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $129,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.