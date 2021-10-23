Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Roth Capital raised their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE:CSV opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

